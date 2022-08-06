India
    ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2022: വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു, ജയമുറപ്പിച്ച് ധന്‍ഖര്‍

    6:56 PM, 6 Aug
    സമാജ്‌വാദി പാർട്ടിയുടെ രണ്ട് പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗങ്ങളും ശിവസേനയുടെ രണ്ട് അംഗങ്ങളും ഒരു ബിഎസ്പി എംപിയും വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ വോട്ട് ചെയ്തില്ല.
    6:24 PM, 6 Aug
    വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    5:45 PM, 6 Aug
    725 എംപിമാർ ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് വോട്ട് ചെയ്തു
    5:26 PM, 6 Aug
    വൈകിട്ട് ആറിന് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ ആരംഭിക്കും
    4:37 PM, 6 Aug
    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക്. പ്രധാന നേതാക്കളെല്ലാം വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    3:46 PM, 6 Aug
    പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥി മാര്‍ഗരറ്റ് ആല്‍വ പാര്‍ലമെന്റില്‍ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി അര്‍ജുന്‍ റാം മേഘ്വാളുമായി സംസാരിക്കുന്നു
    2:45 PM, 6 Aug
    ലോക്‌സഭാ സ്പീക്കര്‍ ഓം ബിര്‍ള വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു
    2:19 PM, 6 Aug
    കോൺഗ്രസ് എംപിമാരായ ശശി തരൂർ, ജയറാം രമേഷ്, മല്ലികാർജുൻ ഖാർഗെ, അധീർ രഞ്ജൻ ചൗധരി, കെ സുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    1:44 PM, 6 Aug
    ധനമന്ത്രി നിർമ്മല സീതാരാമൻ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു
    1:14 PM, 6 Aug
    കോൺഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷ സോണിയ ഗാന്ധി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    12:37 PM, 6 Aug
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു
    11:49 AM, 6 Aug
    മുന്‍പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മന്‍മോഹന്‍സിംഗ് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാനെത്തുന്നു
    11:13 AM, 6 Aug
    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    11:06 AM, 6 Aug
    പാര്‍ട്ടി തീരുമാനം അറിയിച്ച് പാര്‍ലമെന്ററി നേതാവ് ശിശിര്‍ അധികാരി തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എംപിക്ക് അയച്ച കത്ത്
    10:42 AM, 6 Aug
    കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിമാരായ ജിതേന്ദ്ര സിംഗ്, അശ്വിനി വൈഷ്ണവ്, ബിജെപി ചീഫ് വിപ്പ് രാകേഷ് സിംഗ്, ടിആർഎസ് എംപിമാർ, വൈഎസ്ആർസിപിയുടെ എസ് രഘു രാമകൃഷ്ണ രാജു എന്നിവർ വോട്ട് ചെയ്തു.
    10:20 AM, 6 Aug
    പുതിയ ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതിക്കായി പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് മന്ദിരത്തില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് തുടങ്ങി
    9:50 AM, 6 Aug
    ജഗ്ദീപ് ധന്‍ഖര്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച തന്റെ വസതിയില്‍ നിരവധി ബി ജെ പി എംപിമാരുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. സുശീല്‍ കുമാര്‍ മോദി, ഗൗതം ഗംഭീര്‍, രാജ്യവര്‍ധന്‍ റാത്തോഡ്, രാജേന്ദ്ര അഗര്‍വാള്‍, പ്രദീപ് ചൗധരി, കാര്‍ത്തികേയ ശര്‍മ എന്നിവര്‍ യോഗത്തിനെത്തിയിരുന്നു
    9:16 AM, 6 Aug
    ജനതാദൾ (യുണൈറ്റഡ്), വൈഎസ്ആർസിപി, ബിഎസ്പി, എഐഎഡിഎംകെ, ശിവസേന തുടങ്ങിയ ചില പ്രാദേശിക പാർട്ടികളുടെ പിന്തുണയോടെ എൻഡിഎ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിക്ക് 515 വോട്ടുകൾ ലഭിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.
    8:54 AM, 6 Aug
    മാര്‍ഗരറ്റ് ആല്‍വയെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ പ്രതിപക്ഷ എംപിമാര്‍ക്കും നന്ദി അറിയിക്കാന്‍ രാജ്യസഭയിലെ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് മല്ലികാര്‍ജുന്‍ ഖാര്‍ഗെയും വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി അത്താഴവിരുന്ന് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
    8:06 AM, 6 Aug
    വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന് മുന്‍പ് മാര്‍ഗരറ്റ് ആല്‍വയുടെ പ്രതികരണം
    7:42 AM, 6 Aug
    ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്കുകള്‍ പ്രകാരം, 2022 ലെ ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനുള്ള ഇലക്ടറല്‍ കോളേജില്‍ 233 രാജ്യസഭാംഗങ്ങളും 12 നോമിനേറ്റഡ് അംഗങ്ങളും 543 തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട ലോക്‌സഭാംഗങ്ങളും രണ്ട് നോമിനേറ്റഡ് അംഗങ്ങളും ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ 790 അംഗങ്ങളുണ്ടാകും.
    7:39 AM, 6 Aug
    പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സംയുക്ത സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയെ തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പിന്തുണക്കില്ല. വോട്ടെടുപ്പില്‍ നിന്ന് വിട്ടുനില്‍ക്കുമെന്ന് മമത ബാനര്‍ജി
    7:12 AM, 6 Aug
    നിലവിലെ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡുവിന്റെ കാലാവധി ഈ മാസം 10 ന് അവസാനിക്കും. പുതിയ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി 11 ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും
    7:11 AM, 6 Aug
    എന്‍ ഡി എയുടെ സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ മുന്‍ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ജഗ്ദീപ് ധന്‍ഖറും പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സംയുക്ത സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് മാര്‍ഗരറ്റ് ആല്‍വയുമാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്
    7:11 AM, 6 Aug
    പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് മന്ദിരത്തില്‍ രാവിലെ 10 മുതല്‍ 5 വരെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്

    ന്യൂദല്‍ഹി: രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി സ്ഥാനത്തേക്കുള്ള തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. പാര്‍ലമെന്റ് മന്ദിരത്തില്‍ രാവിലെ 10 മുതല്‍ 5 വരെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. ഇന്ന് രാത്രിയോടെ തന്നെ ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. എന്‍ ഡി എയുടെ സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ മുന്‍ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ ജഗ്ദീപ് ധന്‍ഖറും പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സംയുക്ത സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് മാര്‍ഗരറ്റ് ആല്‍വയുമാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.

    തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ നിന്ന് തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് വിട്ടുനില്‍ക്കും. നിലവിലെ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു ഈ മാസം 10 ന് സ്ഥാനമൊഴിയും. പുതിയ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി 11 ന് ആണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കുന്നത്.

    English summary
    Vice-presidential Election (ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്) 2022: Latest News, Highlights, Total Votes, Live Updates In Malayalam
