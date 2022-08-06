ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2022: വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു, ജയമുറപ്പിച്ച് ധന്ഖര്
Delhi | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/O5YX5PLqDH— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
TMC MP and Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay writes to Sisir Adhikari, who is still an MP from TMC, informing him to abstain from voting for Vice President election as decided and announced by the party. pic.twitter.com/Z9EwqAJNeu— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
MPs fight great electoral battles to gain entry to the Temple of Democracy - our Parliament. Each of them is a hero, worthy of our respect. Each a unique voice, that deserves to be heard. I believe when these powerful voices are given expression, great things can be achieved 🇮🇳— Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 5, 2022
ന്യൂദല്ഹി: രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി സ്ഥാനത്തേക്കുള്ള തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. പാര്ലമെന്റ് മന്ദിരത്തില് രാവിലെ 10 മുതല് 5 വരെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. ഇന്ന് രാത്രിയോടെ തന്നെ ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. എന് ഡി എയുടെ സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥിയായി പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള് മുന് ഗവര്ണര് ജഗ്ദീപ് ധന്ഖറും പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ സംയുക്ത സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥിയായി കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് മാര്ഗരറ്റ് ആല്വയുമാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.
തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില് നിന്ന് തൃണമൂല് കോണ്ഗ്രസ് വിട്ടുനില്ക്കും. നിലവിലെ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു ഈ മാസം 10 ന് സ്ഥാനമൊഴിയും. പുതിയ ഉപരാഷ്ടപതി 11 ന് ആണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കുന്നത്.