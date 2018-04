വീഡിയോകോൺ ലോൺ കേസ്; ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് ധൂത്ത് ഗ്രൂപ്പിന് നൽകിയത് 650 കോടി, ലോൺ കൊടുത്തത് 9 തവണ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

One of the five companies in the Videocon Group, Evans Fraser & Company India Limited, which received a Rs 650 crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, had net sales of just Rs 75 crore in 2011 and a net profit of Rs 94 lakh, according to data from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) accessed by Firstpost. The corresponding figures in the previous year were Rs 59.2 crore and a loss of Rs 6.4 crore.