വിമാനത്തിന്റെ ചിറകുകൾ പൊഴിഞ്ഞു പോകുന്നു; മോദിയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക നയങ്ങളെ പരിഹസിച്ച് രാഹുൽ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane https://t.co/IsOA8FQa6u

English summary

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the ruling government has given a shot in the arm to the opposition Congress. Hours after the veteran BJP leader posted his critique of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, several Congress leaders have retweeted his quotes as a validation of their own criticism of the ruling government.