യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥിന് എതിരായ കേസ് യോഗി സർക്കാർ തന്നെ പിൻവലിച്ചു; നിയമ ഭേദഗതിക്കൊരുങ്ങുന്നു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A day before the Uttar Pradesh Criminal Law (Composition of Offences and Abatement of Trials) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was tabled in the state assembly on December 21 — the Bill proposing abatement of certain proceedings pending before magistrates until December 31, 2015 was passed the next day — the Yogi Adityanath government ordered withdrawal of a 1995 case in which he, Shiv Pratap Shukla (now Minister of State for Finance at the Centre), Sheetal Pandey (BJP MLA from Sahajanwa) and ten others were booked for violating prohibitory orders.