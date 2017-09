ഫിലിപ്പിനോ യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ച പാകിസ്താനിയെ ദുബായ്‌ നാടുകടത്തും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A drunk man, who dragged a woman from a bus stop to behind a truck where he tried to rape her under duress, has been sentenced to six months in jail. Even though the 24-year-old Pakistani construction worker denied charges of rape and consumption of alcohol without a licence in the Court of First Instance, the court found him guilty and ordered him be jailed for six months and to pay a Dh 2,000 fine on the alcohol consumption charge. He will be deported