പലസ്തീന്‍ യുവ എഞ്ചിനീയറുടെ കൊലപാതകം; പകരം ചോദിക്കുമെന്ന് ഹമാസ് നേതാവ്

SALMA MUHAMMAD HARIS ABDUL SALAM

English summary

Hamas threatens to take revenge for Al Bathsh murder, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, assassins of Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh will pay a heavy price, Malaysia releases sketches of suspects, computer-generated photographs of the suspects, Palestinian scholar killed in Kuala Lumpur, Fadi al-Batsh was shot dead by suspected Mossad agents, Fadi al-Batsh, a 35-year-old Palestinian academic and member of Hamas, Al-Batsh\'s father accuses Israel\'s intelligence agency, Mossad, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia\'s deputy prime minister