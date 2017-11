മരണത്തെ നേരിൽ കണ്ടു, സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ ക്രൂരത വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി റോഹിങ്ക്യൻ ജനങ്ങൾ, സംഭവം ഇങ്ങനെ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Myanmar's army has been accused of killing Rohingya people and burning their villages, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh. Reuters news agency has collected pictures documenting the plight and injuries of those who make it across the border. Ansar Allah is an 11-year old boy. Hit by a gunshot, he has a large wound on his leg. "They sprayed us with bullets, as our house was burning," his mother Samara said. "It was a bullet half the size of my index finger. I can't stop thinking, why did God put us in that dangerous situation?"