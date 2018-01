Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Bahrain, on Monday made his case before the Indians residing there, delivering another sharply critical speech that took on the Narendra Modi government. Delegates of 50 countries participated in the valedictory session of a function, where the 47-year-old, who recently took over the reins of India's largest party, is the chief guest.