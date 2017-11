ശരീരഭാഗത്ത് സൂചി കൊണ്ട് കുത്തി, മയക്കു മരുന്നു നൽകി, പിന്നെ ഉണ്ടായത്..... ഡേകെയറിൽ ക്രൂര പീഡനം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Several parents have accused a Beijing kindergarten of drugging and sexually abusing their children, causing an upswell of anger on Chinese social media and prompting an investigation into abuse at kindergartens nationwide.Children at a school run by the Beijing-based, New York-listed RYB Education New World company reported teachers injecting them with an unidentified substance, making them swallow white pills and forcing them to strip naked, the parents told Chinese media.