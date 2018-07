തിരക്കുള്ള റോഡിൽ വണ്ടിയോടിച്ച് കൊച്ചുപെൺകുട്ടി! പിന്നിൽ അച്ഛനും അമ്മയും! വീഡിയോ വൈറൽ

@entekottayam 💥 💥 This is insane , Seriously Insane .. How many rules are they breaking ? •Please Never Let a minor without Driving Licence Drive your Vehicle . •Always Wear helmets . •Please don't overload your vehicle . √ You May not care for your life or your family at all , but by breaking these rules you are seriously posing a threat to the life of others on the road 🙂🙂 . . Video from @dc777_8 🙂

A post shared by @ entekottayam on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:40am PDT