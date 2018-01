Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Airtel has upgraded its Rs. 399 prepaid pack. Notably, the telecom operator had only recently upgraded the pack - earlier in January to be specific - to boost its validity from 28 days to 70 days. Now, Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid pack - which offers 1GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMSes per day - has been upgraded to offer a validity of 84 days.