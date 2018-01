Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Reliance Jio's new 'Get More than 100 per cent Cashback Offer' gives a total cashback of up to Rs. 700 on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above. According to the website of Jio (jio.com), 'Get More than 100 per cent cashback offer' is valid only for Jio Prime members and can be availed till January 31, 2018