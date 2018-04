വീണ്ടും ഞെട്ടിച്ച് മുകേഷ് അംബാനി; ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് നൽകിയത് വൻ ഓഫർ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Reliance Jio has extended its Prime membership benefits for another year. The service will be complimentary for existing Prime users, which means they will not have to pay any additional fee to continue using Prime programme benefits. Those who wish to join Reliance Jio’s Prime scheme can do so by paying Rs 99. New Jio Prime members can join on or after April 1. The company is also planning to bring new benefits under the Prime programme, details of which are unclear at this moment.