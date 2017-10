Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The festive season is round the corner, and to commemorate that, telecom giants are introducing several 'value for money' offers and tariff plans for its customers. In line with the same, Vodafone India has now come up with a new plan for its prepaid users. Under the new plan, Vodafone users will get 90 GB of 4G data for 6 months along with voice calling facility at Rs 399.