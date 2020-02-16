ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള് ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കും
ദില്ലി:ആംദ്മി പാര്ട്ടി നേതാവ് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള് ദില്ലിയില് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു. കെജ്രിവാളിനൊപ്പം മനീഷ് സിസോദിയ ഉള്പ്പടേയുള്ള 6 മന്ത്രിമാരും അധികാരമേറ്റു. രാംലീല മൈതാനത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച സത്യപ്രതിഞ്ജ ചടങ്ങില് അധ്യപകര്, വിദ്യാര്ത്ഥികള്, നിര്മാണ തൊഴിലാളികള് ബസ് ഡ്രൈവര്മാര്, ഓട്ടോ തൊഴിലാളികള്, മെട്രോ ജീവനക്കാര്, ഡോക്ടര്മാര് എന്നിങ്ങനെ വിവിധ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രധിനിധികള് ആണ് മുഖ്യാതിഥികളായത്.
live updates
'Little Mufflerman', the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal whose images went viral on counting day(Feb 11), also present at the oath-taking ceremony. He was officially invited by AAP pic.twitter.com/k8E9Q8Um1M— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 16, 2020
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/mIS5BoxaC8 pic.twitter.com/yk6EF1YSB3
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/tId9ysWkub— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party fan Uday Veer arrives at Ramlila Maidan for Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/X3Ox5NTf2j— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zv pic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020