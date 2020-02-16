  • search
    ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും

    • By Desk

    ദില്ലി:ആംദ്മി പാര്‍ട്ടി നേതാവ് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍ ദില്ലിയില്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു. കെജ്രിവാളിനൊപ്പം മനീഷ് സിസോദിയ ഉള്‍പ്പടേയുള്ള 6 മന്ത്രിമാരും അധികാരമേറ്റു. രാംലീല മൈതാനത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച സത്യപ്രതിഞ്ജ ചടങ്ങില്‍ അധ്യപകര്‍, വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍, നിര്‍മാണ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവര്‍മാര്‍, ഓട്ടോ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍, മെട്രോ ജീവനക്കാര്‍, ഡോക്ടര്‍മാര്‍ എന്നിങ്ങനെ വിവിധ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രധിനിധികള്‍ ആണ് മുഖ്യാതിഥികളായത്.

    live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:59 PM, 16 Feb
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ ചടങ്ങിലേക്ക് ക്ഷണിച്ചിരുന്നു. തിരക്കുകള്‍ കാരണമായിരിക്കാം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് എത്താന്‍ കഴിയാതിരുന്നതെന്ന് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍. അതേസമയം തന്നെ ദില്ലിയുടെ വികസനത്തിനായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടേയും കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാറിന്‍റെയും അനുഗ്രഹം തനിക്ക് ആവശ്യമുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തും
    12:32 PM, 16 Feb
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ 'ലിറ്റില്‍ മഫ്ളര്‍മാന്‍'
    12:27 PM, 16 Feb
    കെജ്രിവാള്‍ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്നു
    12:26 PM, 16 Feb
    അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍ ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു
    12:24 PM, 16 Feb
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ എഎപി എംഎല്‍എമാരും മറ്റ് പ്രമുഖ നേതാക്കളും
    11:23 AM, 16 Feb
    ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.15ന് രാം ലീല മൈതാനിയില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞാ ചടങ്ങില്‍ എല്ലാവരും മറക്കാതെ പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്ന് കെജ്രിവാള്‍
    10:23 AM, 16 Feb
    ഗ്യാരന്‍റ് കാര്‍ഡിലെ വാഗ്ദാനങ്ങള്‍ 100 ദിവസത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ നിറവേറ്റുമെന്ന് നിയുക്ത ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി സത്യേന്ദ്ര ജയിന്‍
    10:20 AM, 16 Feb
    രാംലീല മൈതാനിയില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യം
    9:28 AM, 16 Feb
    തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം തവണയാണ് അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്നത്.
    9:03 AM, 16 Feb
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങിനോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാംലീല മൈതാനിയില്‍ പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെട്ട ബാനര്‍
    9:01 AM, 16 Feb
    നിയമസഭ തിര‍ഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ആകെയുള്ള 70 ല്‍ 63 ഉം നേടിയാണ് ആംആദ്മി ദില്ലിയില്‍ അധികാരത്തിലെത്തിയത്.
    8:37 AM, 16 Feb
    കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്‍റേയും ബിജെപിയുടേയും പ്രാദേശിക നേതാക്കള്‍ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തേക്കും.
    8:36 AM, 16 Feb
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങിലേക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ ക്ഷണിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും മറ്റ് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിമാരെയോ ദില്ലിക്ക് പുറത്തുള്ള നേതാക്കളേയോ ചടങ്ങിലേക്ക് ക്ഷണിച്ചിട്ടില്ല
    8:00 AM, 16 Feb
    മനീഷ് സിസോദിയ, സത്യേന്ദിര്‍ ജയിന്‍, ഗോപാല്‍ റായ്, കൈലാഷ് ഗെലോട്, ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഹുസൈന്‍, രാജേന്ദ്ര ഗൗഗം എന്നിവരാണ് കെജ്രിവാളിനെ കൂടാതെ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്ന മന്ത്രിമാര്‍

