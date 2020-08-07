YouTube
    കരിപ്പൂരിൽ വിമാനാപകടം; പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു, മരണസംഖ്യ ഉയരുന്നു... രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു

    9:51 PM, 7 Aug
    വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ കണ്ട്രോള്‍ റൂം തുറന്നു. നമ്പര്‍ 0483-2719493
    9:48 PM, 7 Aug
    വിമാനാപകടം:വ്യോമയാന മന്ത്രായലം അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടു
    9:44 PM, 7 Aug
    മന്ത്രി എസി മൊയ്തീനെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കാൻ ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തി
    9:43 PM, 7 Aug
    കോഴിക്കോട്, മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർമാർ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥ സംഘവും ഐ ജി അശോക് യാദവും എയർപോർട്ടിൽ എത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ അറിയിച്ചു.
    9:43 PM, 7 Aug
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനുമായി കരിപ്പൂർ വിമാനാപകടം സംബന്ധിച്ച കാര്യങ്ങൾ ടെലിഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു.
    9:37 PM, 7 Aug
    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശികളായ ഷറഫുദ്ദീന്‍, രാജീവന്‍ എന്നിവരുടെ മരണമാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്‌
    9:35 PM, 7 Aug
    രണ്ട് യാത്രക്കാരുടെ മരണം കൂടി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു
    9:27 PM, 7 Aug
    എയർഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് AXB1344, B737 വിമാനമാണ് അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത് എന്ന് ഡിജിസിഐ. വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത് 191 പേരെന്നും ഡിജിസിഐ
    9:26 PM, 7 Aug
    പൈലറ്റിനെ കൂടാതെ മറ്റൊരാളുടെ മരണം കൂടി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പേരുവിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല
    9:25 PM, 7 Aug
    കോഴിക്കോട് ബേബി മെമ്മോറിയൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കും രോഗികളെ എത്തിക്കുന്നു. എട്ട് പേരെ ഇതുവരെ ബേബി മെമ്മോറിയലിൽ എത്തിച്ചു
    9:23 PM, 7 Aug
    കനത്ത മഴ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തെ ബാധിക്കുന്നതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. മഞ്ചേരി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജിലേക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ എത്തിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു
    9:19 PM, 7 Aug
    വിമാനത്തിന്റെ മുന്‍ഭാഗത്തുള്ള യാത്രക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ആണ് കൂടുതല്‍ പരിക്കുകള്‍. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ കൊണ്ടോട്ടിയിലേയും കോഴിക്കോട്ടേയും ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു.
    9:17 PM, 7 Aug
    സഹപൈലറ്റ് അഖിലേഷിന് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു
    9:17 PM, 7 Aug
    അപകടത്തിൽ വിമാനത്തിന്റെ പൈലറ്റ് ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ദീപക് വസന്ത് സാഥെ മരിച്ചതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്

    കരിപ്പൂര്‍: കോഴിക്കോട് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ വിമാനം റണ്‍വേയില്‍ നിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറി വന്‍ അപകടം. വിമാനത്തില്‍ 177 യാത്രക്കാരും 6 ജീവനക്കാരും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് വിവരം. ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 7 ന് രാത്രി 8 മണിയോടെ ആണ് അപകടം നടന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്‌.

    English summary
    Air India Express flight slides from runway at Karipur Airport -Live updates
