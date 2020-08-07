കരിപ്പൂരിൽ വിമാനാപകടം; പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു, മരണസംഖ്യ ഉയരുന്നു... രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു
Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495 - 2376901: Kozhikode Collector. #Kerala https://t.co/8pz0Z00FYu— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation: Kerala CMO pic.twitter.com/hAMuR0R9Rz— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020
കരിപ്പൂര്: കോഴിക്കോട് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് വിമാനം റണ്വേയില് നിന്ന് തെന്നിമാറി വന് അപകടം. വിമാനത്തില് 177 യാത്രക്കാരും 6 ജീവനക്കാരും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് വിവരം. ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 7 ന് രാത്രി 8 മണിയോടെ ആണ് അപകടം നടന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്.