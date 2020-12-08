ഭാരത് ബന്ദ്: പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തമാക്കി കര്ഷകര്, ട്രെയിന് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു, ഹൈവേകള് ഉപരോധിച്ചു
ദില്ലി: കേന്ദ്ര സര്ക്കാറിനെതിരായ സമരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കര്ഷക സംഘടനകള് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത ബാരത് ബന്ദ് തുടങ്ങി. പഞ്ചാബ് ഹരിയാന ഒഴികെയുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ 11 മണിക്കാണ് ബന്ദ് ആരംഭിക്കുക. ജനജീവിതം തടസപ്പെടുത്തില്ലെന്നും ബന്ദിന് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കാൻ എല്ലാവരും തയ്യാറാകണമെന്നും കർഷക സംഘടന പ്രതിനിധികള് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. അതേസമയം തദ്ദേശ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നതിനാല് കേരളത്തില് കേരളത്തെ ബന്ദില് നിന്നും ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബന്ദിന് പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സംസ്ഥാനത്തുടനീളം ഐക്യദാര്ഢ്യ പ്രകടനങ്ങള് നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
Farmers’ associations demonstrate at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of #BharatBandh call.— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
“If govt can make law they can repeal it as well. They must work with farmer associations and experts. We'll leave only after we get it in writing,” says a farmer leader. pic.twitter.com/2XYp8RdgeO
West Bengal: Left parties raise slogans against farm laws & burn effigies in Jadavpur area of Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
"In West Bengal there is complete bandh in support of the peasant's demand. We imagine similar situations prevailing across India as well," says Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) leader pic.twitter.com/SvAM3BRPKw
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest at NH 16 in Visakhapatnam, in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions. pic.twitter.com/NNF4vcaQCE— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020