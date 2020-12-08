YouTube
ട്രെൻഡിങ് കൊവിഡ് 19 വാക്‌സിന്‍ തദ്ദേശ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2020 ഫാക്ട് ചെക്ക് ശബരിമല ഗൾഫ് വാർത്ത ഐഎസ്എല്‍ 2020-21 കൊറോണ വൈറസ്
    ഭാരത് ബന്ദ്: പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തമാക്കി കര്‍ഷകര്‍, ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു, ഹൈവേകള്‍ ഉപരോധിച്ചു

    ദില്ലി: കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരായ സമരത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി കര്‍ഷക സംഘടനകള്‍ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത ബാരത് ബന്ദ് തുടങ്ങി. പഞ്ചാബ് ഹരിയാന ഒഴികെയുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ 11 മണിക്കാണ് ബന്ദ് ആരംഭിക്കുക. ജനജീവിതം തടസപ്പെടുത്തില്ലെന്നും ബന്ദിന് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കാൻ എല്ലാവരും തയ്യാറാകണമെന്നും കർഷക സംഘടന പ്രതിനിധികള്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. അതേസമയം തദ്ദേശ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നതിനാല്‍ കേരളത്തില്‍ കേരളത്തെ ബന്ദില്‍ നിന്നും ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബന്ദിന് പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സംസ്ഥാനത്തുടനീളം ഐക്യദാര്‍ഢ്യ പ്രകടനങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    11:54 AM, 8 Dec
    ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ദില്ലി-യുപി അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍
    10:59 AM, 8 Dec
    കെജ്രിവാള്‍ വീട്ടു തടങ്കലില്‍ ആണെന്ന ആരോപണം നിഷേധിച്ച് ദില്ലി പൊലീസ്
    10:47 AM, 8 Dec
    കർഷകരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്‌രിവാളിനെ വീട്ടുതടങ്കലിലാക്കിയതായി ആംആദ്മി
    10:33 AM, 8 Dec
    ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ബംഗാളില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങള്‍
    10:33 AM, 8 Dec
    കര്‍ഷക പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിന് പിന്തുണ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ആന്ധ്രാ പ്രദേശില്‍ ഇടതുപാര്‍ട്ടികളും എസ് എഫ് ഐ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും ദേശീയ പാത ഉപരോധിക്കുന്നു
    10:31 AM, 8 Dec
    പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ഹൈവെ ഉപരോധിച്ചു
    10:30 AM, 8 Dec
    രാജ്യതലസ്ഥാനത്ത് 13 ദിവസമായി തുടരുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്‍റെ ശക്തി വിളിച്ചോതുന്നതായി ഭാരത് ബന്ദിനെ മാറ്റാനാണ് കര്‍ഷകരുടെ ശ്രമം

    bharat bandh ഭാരത് ബന്ദ് ഹര്‍ത്താല്‍

    English summary
    Bharat Bandh live updates; Farmers protest from 11 am to 3 pm
