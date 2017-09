കോളേജ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥിനിയെ പോലീസ് വളഞ്ഞിട്ട് തല്ലി; പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ നടപടിയില്ല, പോലീസ് നരനായാട്ട്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

It's been 30 hours since the students of bhu are protesting against their right to security & safety. #अबकी_बार_बेटी_पर_वार pic.twitter.com/8vgyHHioNp

Lathi Charge on Students of BHU protesting against Molestation while the PM is present in town. #अबकी_बार_बेटी_पर_वार pic.twitter.com/nNSCwzCLvl

English summary

Several Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, many of them girls, were injured on Saturday night when the police allegedly used force to remove protesters from outside V-C’s residence and one of the campus gates, sources said.