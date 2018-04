രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ സ്ത്രീകളെ വരെ വെറുതെ വിട്ടില്ല; അക്രമം തുടർന്നാൽ ഇസ്ലാം മതം സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് ദളിതർ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

AN 8-FEET statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar marks Jatav Basti, home to several thousand Scheduled Caste families in Hindaun city, in Rajasthan’s Karauli district. A day after an upper caste mob tried to attack the settlement, groups of angry men are gathered around the statue vowing to “convert to Islam” if similar incidents continue.