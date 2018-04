എന്റെ പണം ജിഹാദികൾക്ക് കൊടുക്കണ്ട: ബുക്ക് ചെയ്ത ഓല ക്യാബ് റദ്ദാക്കി, കാരണം ഡ്രൈവറുടെ മതം!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL

English summary

SHARE WRITTEN BYDNA Web Team Updated: Apr 22, 2018, 03:54 PM ISTRecently, a post by a Twitter user Abhishek Mishra, who claims in his bio to be associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad went viral after he claimed that he had cancelled his Ola cab ride because the driver was Muslim.