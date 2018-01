Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The #EconomicSurvey2018 says, #AccheDin are here, except for these minor hiccups: Industrial Growth is ⬇ Agricultural Growth is ⬇ GDP Growth is ⬇ JOB Growth is ⬇ "Don't worry Be Happy!" https://t.co/nXsHWvGuo3

English summary

Congress president Rahul Gandhi doesn’t seem to be wanting to miss any possible ammunition to target the Narendra Modi government. The Gandhi scion has now targeted the government over Economic Survey 2017-18, which was tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on Monday.