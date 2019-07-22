  • search
    മുംബൈയിലെ എംടിഎൻഎൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപ്പിടുത്തം; നൂറോളം പേർ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നു!

    മുംബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ബാന്ദ്രയിൽ മഹാനഗർ ടെലിഫോൺ നിഗം ലിമിറ്റഡ് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപ്പിടുത്തം. ഒമ്പത് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിലാണ് തീപ്പിടുത്തമുണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. നൂറ് പേരോളം കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ ടെറസിൽ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പുറത്ത് വരുന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ട്. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ മൂന്നും നാലും നിലകളിലാണ് തീപ്പടർന്നത്.

    Fire

    ഫയർഫോർസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രക്ഷ പ്രവർത്തനം നടന്നു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കുള്ളതായോ ആശുപത്രികളിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായോ റിപ്പോർട്ടുകളില്ല. വൈകുന്നേരം ഏകദേശം 3.11 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. 14 അഗ്നിശമന സേന രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിനായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    English summary
    Fire breaks out in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra
