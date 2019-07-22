മുംബൈയിലെ എംടിഎൻഎൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപ്പിടുത്തം; നൂറോളം പേർ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നു!

India

oi-Naveen Kumar

മുംബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ബാന്ദ്രയിൽ മഹാനഗർ ടെലിഫോൺ നിഗം ലിമിറ്റഡ് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപ്പിടുത്തം. ഒമ്പത് നില കെട്ടിടത്തിലാണ് തീപ്പിടുത്തമുണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. നൂറ് പേരോളം കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ ടെറസിൽ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പുറത്ത് വരുന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ട്. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ മൂന്നും നാലും നിലകളിലാണ് തീപ്പടർന്നത്.

ഫയർഫോർസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രക്ഷ പ്രവർത്തനം നടന്നു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കുള്ളതായോ ആശുപത്രികളിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായോ റിപ്പോർട്ടുകളില്ല. വൈകുന്നേരം ഏകദേശം 3.11 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. 14 അഗ്നിശമന സേന രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിനായി രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

#WATCH Mumbai: A level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL Building in Bandra, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped on the terrace of the building. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CVCAP8Tjj2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Mumbai: Fire fighting operations underway in Bandra where a level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building. 14 fire tenders are present. People trapped in the building are being evacuated, approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/d1satP1byT — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Mumbai: People trapped in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra, are being evacuated. A level 4 fire has broken in the building, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/v5M3lfRWVd — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019