കർണാടക നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: ബിജെപിയുടെ രണ്ടാംഘട്ട പട്ടിക പുറത്ത്, 82 സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികള്‍ പട്ടികയിൽ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Second list of 82 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Karnataka 2018 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/8kWG2MrbsL

English summary

Congress' first list of 218 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election has clearly left many fuming- with disgruntled party workers vandalising the party office in Bengaluru today. english summary