ഫ്ലാറ്റിനുളളിൽ അമ്മയും മകളും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട നിലയിൽ! 15 വയസുള്ള മകനെ കാണാനില്ല, സംഭവത്തിൽ ദുരൂഹത...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Panic triggered after a woman and her daughter were found dead at their flat in the 11th Avenue of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida on Wednesday.Police said the deceased have been identified as Anjali Agarwal (42) and Kanika (11). The matter came to light after the calls of Anjali’s husband, Soumya Agarwal, went unanswered.