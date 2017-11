സാരിയെ ഹൈന്ദവ ദേശീയതയുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിച്ചു; ന്യൂയോർക്ക് ടൈംസിന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പൊങ്കാല!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Simply shocked that @nytimes now thinks that wearing our tradition clothes is some sort of bigotry. Next up - eating Dosa, biryani or chaat instead of hotdogs is unacceptable. Sickening attack on our way of life: https://t.co/pkw9CiUqQ7

When the @nytimes fashion & style section wants to appear informed on Indian politics and culture, but editors are clueless about the history of the country: https://t.co/eXSrK0sgVt

English summary

A recent New York Times piece, titled “In India, Fashion Has Become a Nationalist Cause”, has been unanimously panned in the Indian social media, a much divided house though it is. Reeking of cartoonesque simplicity and unbelievable ignorance, the piece claims that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is throwing its weight behind the sari and this makes it a “[Hindu] nationalist cause”.