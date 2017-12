ഗുജറാത്ത് ബിജെപി ഭരിക്കുമെന്ന് ന്യൂസ് എക്സ്-സിഎൻഎക്സ് എക്സിറ്റ് പോൾ ഫലം; 120 സീറ്റ് ലഭിക്കും!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 NewsX-CNX Exit Poll gave the most credible survey results for the hard-fought political battle between the country’s bigwigs from Prime Minster Narendra Modi to Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi battling it out for the 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly. Hardik Patel also stirred things up but the BJP again is in the lead, predicted to secure 110-120 seats with Congress at its heels with 65-75 seats.