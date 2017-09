ഫത്ഹ്-ഹമാസ് അനുരഞ്ജനം: പലസ്തീന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഗാസയിലേക്ക്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is planning to visit Gaza for talks after Hamas agreed to steps towards resolving a decade-long split with its West Bank-based rival Fatah. Nabil Shaath, a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told journalists in the West Bank city of Ramallah that Hamdallah would meet Hamas officials in Gaza City and assert the government's control over ministries as a first step towards implementing a larger agreement