എറണാകുളത്ത് കോണ്ഗ്രസ് മാര്ച്ചില് സംഘര്ഷം; മലപ്പുറത്ത് റോഡില് കുത്തിയിരുന്ന് രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല
ലഖ്നൗ: പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരായുള്ള പ്രക്ഷോഭം രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം ശക്തമായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പ്രതിഷേധം അക്രമാസക്തമായ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം അതീവ ജാഗ്രത തുടരുകയാണ്. പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങള്ക്കിടെ ഉത്തര്പ്രദേശില് മാത്രം 9 പേര് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടെന്നാണ് ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങള് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ദില്ലിയില് സമാധാനപരമായി പ്രതിഷേധം നടത്തുന്നവര്ക്കെതിരേയും മാധ്യമപ്രവര്ത്തകര്ക്കെതിരേയും പോലീസിന്റെ ക്രൂരമായ മര്ദ്ദനമാണ് നേരിടേണ്ടി വന്നത്..
#WATCH RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d2sbDcdlA2— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
Karnataka: Mangalore Police Commissioner issues notice to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with his visit to Mangaluru, stating that 'his entry in the city may lead to law and order situation'. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/5UKUReTYt0— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by Police from Jama Masjid. Police tried to detain him yesterday, during protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct but he was taken out of the spot by his supporters. pic.twitter.com/KiuZLiJ13U— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019