  • search
  • Live TV
ട്രെൻഡിങ് പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമം ജാർഖണ്ഡ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആസാദ് ഹൈദരാബാദ് വെടിവെപ്പ് നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ഉപ്പും മുളകും
കാര്യങ്ങൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയാൻ
നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ അനുവദിക്കൂ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    എറണാകുളത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം; മലപ്പുറത്ത് റോഡില്‍ കുത്തിയിരുന്ന് രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല

    • By

    ലഖ്നൗ: പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരായുള്ള പ്രക്ഷോഭം രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം ശക്തമായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പ്രതിഷേധം അക്രമാസക്തമായ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം അതീവ ജാഗ്രത തുടരുകയാണ്. പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടെ ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശില്‍ മാത്രം 9 പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടെന്നാണ് ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ദില്ലിയില്‍ സമാധാനപരമായി പ്രതിഷേധം നടത്തുന്നവര്‍ക്കെതിരേയും മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കെതിരേയും പോലീസിന്‍റെ ക്രൂരമായ മര്‍ദ്ദനമാണ് നേരിടേണ്ടി വന്നത്..

    വാര്‍ത്തകളുടെ തത്സമയ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി വണ്‍ഇന്ത്യയോടൊപ്പം ചേരൂ..‌

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:21 PM, 21 Dec
    മംഗലാപുരത്തെ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ സുരക്ഷിതമായി നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി
    1:19 PM, 21 Dec
    കോഴിക്കോട് പോലീസ് വാഹനത്തിന് മുകളില്‍ കയറിയ പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ക്ക് നേരെ പോലീസ് ലാത്തിച്ചാര്‍ജ് നടത്തി. പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ പോലീസ് വാഹനത്തിന് മുന്നില്‍ കുത്തിയിരുന്ന് പ്രതിഷേധിക്കുന്നു.
    1:05 PM, 21 Dec
    കോഴിക്കോട് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്‍റെ പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫീസ് മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം. ബാരിക്കേഡ് മറികടന്ന് അമ്പതോളം പ്രവര്‍ത്തര്‍ പോസ്റ്റോഫീസിന് അകത്തെത്തി.
    12:44 PM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ ബിഹാറില്‍ ആര്‍ജെഡി ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത ബന്ദ് അക്രമാസക്തമായി
    12:35 PM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരെ കോട്ടയം നഗരസഭയില്‍ പ്രമേയം പാസാക്കി എല്‍ഡിഎഫ്-യുഡിഎഫ് അംഗങ്ങള്‍
    12:34 PM, 21 Dec
    ഇടതുപക്ഷ സംഘടനകള്‍ ചെന്നൈ റെയില്‍വെ സ്റ്റേഷനിലേക്ക് നടത്തിയ മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം
    11:58 AM, 21 Dec
    സിപിഐ നേതാവ് ബിനോയ് വിശ്വം മംഗളൂരു പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയില്‍. ബിനോയ് വിശ്വത്തെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത് കര്‍ഫ്യൂ ലംഘിച്ചതിന്
    11:51 AM, 21 Dec
    പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ നേരിയ സംഘര്‍ഷം. കെ എസ് യു നേതാവ് അന്‍സാര്‍ മുഹമ്മദിനെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത ശേഷം പോലീസ് വിട്ടയച്ചു
    11:26 AM, 21 Dec
    മലപ്പുറത്ത് റോഡില്‍ കുത്തിയിരുന്ന് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവിന്‍റെ പ്രതിഷേധം
    11:23 AM, 21 Dec
    ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശിലെ രാംപൂരില്‍ ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം
    11:18 AM, 21 Dec
    ചെന്നൈയില്‍ ട്രെയിന്‍ തടയാന്‍ ഇടത് സംഘടനകളുടെ ശ്രമം. ബാരിക്കേഡ് തള്ളിമാറ്റി പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ എംജിആര്‍ റെയില്‍വേ സ്റ്റേഷന് മുന്നിലേക്ക് മാര്‍ച്ച് നടത്തുന്നു.
    11:16 AM, 21 Dec
    മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഡിസിസിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധം
    11:15 AM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരായ ജില്ലാ തലങ്ങളില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്‍റെ പ്രതിഷേധ മാര്‍ച്ച് നടക്കുന്നു. ഡിസിസികളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് പ്രതിഷേധം
    11:14 AM, 21 Dec
    കൊച്ചിയില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും പോലീസും തമ്മില്‍ ഉന്തും തള്ളും. ബിഎസ്എന്‍എല്‍ ഓഫിസിലേക്ക് കയറാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ച പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരെ പോലീസ് തടഞ്ഞു
    10:28 AM, 21 Dec
    മംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ കടത്തിവിടുന്നില്ല.കേരള അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ തടയുന്നു
    10:27 AM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേദഗതിയില്‍ ജനങ്ങളുടെ ആശങ്ക പരിഹരിക്കണമെന്ന് ബിജെപിയുടെ സഖ്യകക്ഷി എല്‍ജെപി
    10:17 AM, 21 Dec
    മംഗളൂരുവില്‍ കര്‍ശന സുരക്ഷ. കര്‍ഫ്യൂ തുടരുന്നു
    10:09 AM, 21 Dec
    ബിഹാറില്‍ ആര്‍ജെഡി ബന്ദ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. ധര്‍ഭംഗയില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ ട്രെയിന്‍ തടയുന്നു
    10:08 AM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമത്തിനെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധത്തില്‍ ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശില്‍ മരിച്ചത് 11 പേര്‍
    9:11 AM, 21 Dec
    അസമിനു വേണ്ടി മാത്രമാണ് പൗരത്വ രജിസ്റ്ററെന്നും (എന്‍ആര്‍സി) രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ മറ്റു ഭാഗങ്ങളില്‍ ഇതു നടപ്പാക്കില്ലെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര ന്യൂനപക്ഷക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രി മുക്താര്‍ അബ്ബാസ് നഖ്‌വി.
    9:10 AM, 21 Dec
    മുന്‍മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ മംഗലൂരുവില്‍ എത്തുന്നത് ക്രമസമാധാന പ്രശ്നങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഇടയാക്കുമെന്ന് പോലീസ്
    8:50 AM, 21 Dec
    ദില്ലിയിലെ മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനുകള്‍ ഇന്ന് അടച്ചിടില്ല
    8:27 AM, 21 Dec
    മധ്യപ്രദേശില്‍ 50 ജില്ലകളില്‍ നിരോധാനജ്ഞ
    8:25 AM, 21 Dec
    ദില്ലിയില്‍ കസ്റ്റഡിയില്‍ എടുത്തവരെ വിട്ടയച്ച് പോലീസ്. 9 കുട്ടികളെ വിട്ടയച്ചു. 42 പേരെയാണ് ദില്ലി പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.
    8:24 AM, 21 Dec
    കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തവരെ വിട്ടയക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ദില്ലി പോലീസ് ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് പുലര്‍ച്ചയും നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകള്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചു. പോലീസ് പിടികൂടിയ 40 പേരില്‍ എട്ടോളം കുട്ടികളുമുണ്ട്
    8:24 AM, 21 Dec
    ജമാമസ്ജിദില്‍ നിന്ന് ജന്തര്‍മന്തറിലേക്ക് പ്രതിഷേധ റാലി നടത്തുമെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിനെ ജമാമസ്ജിന് പുറത്തുവെച്ച് പോലീസ് ഇന്നലെ ഉച്ചയോടെ പോലീസ് പിടികൂടിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ പ്രതിഷേധവുമായി ജനങ്ങള്‍ എത്തിയതോടെ പോലീസ് പിടിയില്‍ നിന്നും രക്ഷപ്പെട്ട ആസാദ് കെടിട്ടങ്ങളിലെ ടെറസുകളിലൂടെയാണ് ആള്‍ക്കുട്ടത്തിന് സമീപം എത്തിയത്
    8:24 AM, 21 Dec
    പൗരത്വ നിമയഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരായി ദില്ലി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് പ്രതിഷേധം നടത്തിയ ഭീം ആര്‍മി നേതാവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിനെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. പുലര്‍ച്ചെ 3.30 ഓടെയായിരുന്നു ജുമാമസ്ജിദില്‍ നിന്നും ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍ ആസാദിനെ പോലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്.

    chennithalas

    കൂടുതൽ citizenship amendment act വാർത്തകൾ

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment act citizenship amendment bill narendra modi citizenship asam amit shah jamia millia പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതി പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി ബില്‍ രാജ്യസഭ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി നിരോധനാജ്ഞ പിണറായി വിജയന്‍

    English summary
    nation wide protest over caa and nrc live updates
    വാർത്തകൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയൂ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue