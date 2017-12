Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

There are currently 8,000 administrative government jobs filled by expats in the UAE, which should be filled by Emiratis instead, heard the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. During the FNC discussion chaired by FNC speaker, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, members raised questions about high unemployment rates of Emiratis to Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, chairman of the Federal Authority for Human Resources and the Minister of State for Higher Education