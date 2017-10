പെട്രോള്‍ പമ്പുകളില്‍ നിന്ന് പണം കൊള്ളയടിച്ചു; രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ പ്രതി പിടിയിലായി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Sharjah Police have arrested a 28-year-old Egyptian man who assaulted staff of a number of petrol stations and robbed them of their cash. The police nabbed him two hours after he committed the crimes. Col. Ibrahim Al Ajill, director of CID at Sharjah Police, said that they received a call from an operations room of a neighbouring emirate at 3:30am on Tuesday about the suspect who carried out a slew of attacks at petrol stations of the emirate and drove towards Sharjah