Jio has upped the ante for rival telecom operators such as Airtel and Vodafone with the launch of its new 'triple cashback' offer that provides benefits worth up to Rs. 2,599. The new Jio offer will certainly lure some customers to the network, but there are enough good plans that the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL offer to retain their subscribers.