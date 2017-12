Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, offers 1GB or gigabyte of data, along with unlimited voice calls, in four of its prepaid recharge plans. Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 309, Rs. 399, Rs. 459 and Rs. 499 offer 1 GB of high speed data per day for a validity period ranging from 49 to 91 days, according to its website - jio.com.