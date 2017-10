Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Building collapsed due to cylinder blast in ejipura, bangalore.3 dead,6 rescued,few might still be under debris.Rescue operation on. pic.twitter.com/MuEDczBeOF

At least six persons were killed and some others feared trapped when a two-storeyed building collapsed due to a suspected LPG cylinder blast near Ejipura in Bengaluru on Monday.