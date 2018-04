കശ്മീരിൽ മുൻ പിഡിപി നേതാവ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു; ഗുലാം നബി പട്ടേലാണ് ഭീകരരുടെ വെടിയേറ്റ് മരിച്ചത്!

India

oi-Naveen Kumar

Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, G. N. Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated.

#Visuals from Pulwama: Two injured security personnel of former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel admitted to hospital after terrorists fired upon the leader & them in Rajpora. Ghulam Nabi Patel succumbed to his injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9RiPwkh0WY

English summary

A former leader of Jammu and Kashmir's ruling PDP was shot dead in his car by terrorists in the state's Pulwama district this afternoon.Ghulam Nabi Patel, who was the General Secretary of the Pulwama wing of the PDP last year, was travelling in his Scorpio SUV when he was shot at by terrorists multiple times at Rajpura Chowk.