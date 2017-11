ഗോരക്ഷാ ഗുണ്ടകളുടെ അക്രമത്തിന് അറുതിയില്ല; വീണ്ടും അരുംകൊല, വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു... പിന്നീട് സംഭവിച്ചത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A Muslim man who was transporting cows near the Rajasthan-Haryana border was shot dead allegedly by vigilantes while two of his aides were injured after being thrashed. The incident took place in Fahari village near Govindh Gadh in Alwar district of Rajasthan on November 10. Sources said Ummar Muhammad and the two others were transporting cows from Mewat in Haryana to Bharatpur in Rajasthan but they were waylaid by the mob and assaulted.