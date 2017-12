Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

he firebrand leader was holding rallies, drawing large crowds at public meetings in places like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's constituency of Rajkot West, meeting Patel leaders from all over the state and ensuring that the community stays united ahead of the election. With the BJP's hopes of a victory with 150+ seats now dashed, Hardik has not only emerged as a central figure in Gujarat politics, he is now the contender for the crown of Gujarat’s foremost Patidar leader after former CM Keshubhai Patel.