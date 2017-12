Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s adoped daughter, Honeypreet Insan, who is in jail for allegedly inciting violence when her father was convicted in two rape cases, has written a letter to the jail administration saying she doesn’t have the money to hire lawyers. She demanded that she be allowed to draw money from her three bank accounts that were seized when she was absconding.