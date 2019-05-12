Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു... 7 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ, 59 മണ്ഡലങ്ങൾ

ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് ആറ് മണി വരെ 59.70 % പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ- 80.13, ഹരിയാണ- 62-14, യുപി- 50-82, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 60.12.
May 12, 2019 6:46 PM
Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa: An instigating speech was made after which situation got heated. Police immediately intervened,now everything is going on peacefully. I'll take a report. There were sticks in some people's hands, MP's bodyguard had also fired in the air pic.twitter.com/yy9ZMp7KfK
ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിവരെ 50.77% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലാണ് ഏറ്റവുമധികം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 70.51 ശതമാന് പോളിംഗ്. യുപി- 43.26, ബിഹാർ- 44.30, ജാർഖണ്ഡ്- 58.08, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 52.78
May 12, 2019 5:09 PM
PM Modi in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Ye kitne bhi havan kara dein, kitne bhi janeu dikha dein, ye police ko bhi bhagwa dress silva dein, lekin bhagwa mein jo aatankwad ke daag lagane ki unhone sajish ki hai, us paap se ye Congress ya 'mahamilavati' kabhi nahi bach paayenge pic.twitter.com/2MQCTdeUE0
മുൻ രാഷ്ട്പതി പ്രണബ് മുഖർജി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം മടങ്ങുന്നു. കാമരാജ് ലെയിനിലെ എൻപി പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂളിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹം വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
May 12, 2019 2:30 PM
കള്ളവോട്ട്
AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha: BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted 4 times. We identified 8-10 such ppl and caught one red handed. Ramesh Bidhuri(BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics pic.twitter.com/OR8LKqbyeQ
West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh: At a booth in Rampura (West Medinipur), my people were being threatened since yesterday so I went to meet. TMC goons attacked us, we were stopped from going inside the booth. These people are stopping people from voting. pic.twitter.com/yvKpWGxcbw
Australia's Envoy to India, Harinder Sidhu: It's been a really inspiring experience. How can you get so many people to voting? Answer is well-organised EC & its officials. It's a good system & organised. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Tuxsw7jBUR
പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഭാരതി ഘോഷിന്റെ വാഹനവ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം. ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിൽ തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസെന്ന് ആരോപണം.
May 12, 2019 10:43 AM
ദില്ലി
AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/eMJD9NmCqH
ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ ആം ആദ്മി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി അതിഷി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു.ജൻഗ്പുരയിലെ കമലാ നെഹ്റു ഗവൺമെന്റ് സർവോദയ വിദ്യാലയത്തിലാണ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം ഗൗതം ഗംഭീറാണ് അതീഷിയുടെ മുഖ്യ എതിരാളി.
ദില്ലി ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷനും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയുമായ മനോജ് തിവാരി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. യമുനാ വിഹാറിലെ 60ാം നമ്പർ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിലാണ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിതാണ് തിവാരിയുടെ എതിർ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി.
May 12, 2019 10:30 AM
ആക്രമണം
West Bengal: Vehicles in BJP Candidate from Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh's convoy vandalized. BJP has alleged that TMC workers are behind the attack pic.twitter.com/xdsJNkKhV8
ബംഗാളില് ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥിയുടെ വാഹന വ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം
May 12, 2019 10:29 AM
വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after casting his vote: The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in #Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win pic.twitter.com/gE1BgvQzPc
ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ സുൽത്താൻപൂരിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി മനേകാ ഗാന്ധിയും എസ്പി- ബിഎസ്പി സഖ്യത്തിന്റെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി സോനു സിംഗും തമ്മിൽ വാക്കേറ്റം. മഹാസഖ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തകർ വോട്ടർമാരെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്ന് മനേകാ ഗാന്ധി ആരോപിച്ചതിതെ തുടർന്നാണ് തർക്കം ഉണ്ടായത്
May 12, 2019 9:01 AM
2019ലെ പോരാട്ടം
2019ലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ നടക്കുന്നത് ഇന്ത്യയും നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും തമ്മിലുള്ള പോരാട്ടമാണെന്ന് എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ. ഗ്വാളിയാറിൽ ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ ഭോപ്പാൽ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്തി പ്രഗ്യാ സിംഗ് താക്കൂർ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു. ദ്വിഗ് വിജയ് സിംഗാണ് ഇവിടെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി.
May 12, 2019 7:35 AM
വൈകുന്നു
വോട്ടിംഗ് യന്ത്രങ്ങളിലെ തകരാർ മൂലം ദില്ലിയിലെ ചില പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളിൽ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വൈകുന്നു. ഗോൾ മാർക്കറ്റിലെ ബംഗാളി സ്കൂളിലാണ് തകരാർ.
May 12, 2019 7:32 AM
വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ ആഹ്വാനം
Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!
Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.
ലോക്സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. യുവജനങ്ങൾ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ മുന്നോട്ട് വരണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹം. യുവാക്കളുടെ പങ്കാളിത്തം വോട്ടെടുപ്പിനെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രത്യേകതയുള്ളതാക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.
ദില്ലി ചാന്ദ്നി ചൗക്കിലെ 124ാം നമ്പർ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി കാത്തു നിൽക്കുന്നവർ
May 12, 2019 7:22 AM
റീ പോളിംഗ്
ത്രിപുരയിലെ 26 നിമയസഭാ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ 168 പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളിൽ ഇന്ന് റീ പോളിംഗ് നടക്കും. ആദ്യ ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ കൃത്രിമം നടന്നുവെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ റീപോളിംഗിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടത്.
May 12, 2019 7:20 AM
ദില്ലിയിൽ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷ
വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ദില്ലിയിൽ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി. 60,000 സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെയാണ് വിന്യസിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ദിവസം മദ്യശാലകൾ തുറക്കാൻ പാടില്ലെന്നും ഉത്തരവുണ്ട്.
May 12, 2019 7:18 AM
വെടിയേറ്റു
പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ഭഗവാൻപൂരിൽ 2 ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് വെടിയേറ്റു. ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകരായ അനന്താ ഗുചാതിനും രഞ്ജിത്ത് മൈതിക്കുമാണ് വെടിയേറ്റത്. ഇരുവരെയും ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
May 12, 2019 7:10 AM
വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
ലോക്സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലെ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
May 12, 2019 7:09 AM
മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
ബംഗാളിലെ ജാർഗ്രാമിൽ ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. പിന്നിൽ തൃണമൂൽ പ്രവർത്തകരെന്ന് ബിജെപി. ജാർഗ്രാമിൽ ഇന്നാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്
May 12, 2019 7:01 AM
ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലി
Delhi: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, & 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/h4BxkZrAyl
ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ ജൽവിഹാർ എംസിഡി പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂളിൽ സജ്ജീകരിച്ച പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ വിലയിരുത്തുന്നു. ബിജെപിയുടെ ഗൗതം ഗംഭീറും. ആംആദ്മിയുടെ അതീഷിയും കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ അരവിന്ദർ സിംഗ് ലൗലിയുമാണ് ഇവിടെ ജനവിധി തേടുന്നത്.
May 12, 2019 6:59 AM
മോക്ക് പോളിംഗ്
Jharkhand: Mock poll underway for Dhanbad parliamentary constituency at booth numbers 202, 203, 204, & 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya. Congress' Kirti Azad & BJP's PN Singh are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ejemOxXUgh
ഏഴ് ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായാണ് ഇത്തവണ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. മെയ് 23നാണ് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ. ഒന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ 91 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ഏപ്രിൽ 11 വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടന്നു. 424 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇതുവരെ വോട്ടിംഗ് പൂർത്തിയായത്. 2019 ലെ ജനവിധി പൂർത്തിയാകാൻ ഇനി ഒരു ഘട്ടം കൂടി ബാക്കിയുണ്ട്.
ദില്ലി: പതിനേഴാം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്കുള്ള ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. 7 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലായി 59 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളാണ് വിധിയെഴുതുന്നത്. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ദ്വിഗ് വിജയ് സിംഗ്, പ്രഗ്യാ സിംഗ്, എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ, അഖിലേഷ് യാദവ്, ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിത്, ഗൗതം ഗംഭീർ തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രമുഖർ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ജനവിധി തേടുന്നു. മെയ് 23 ഫലം അറിയാം. ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വിവരങ്ങൾ തത്സമയം അറിയൂ... ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ...
