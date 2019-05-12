  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു... 7 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ, 59 മണ്ഡലങ്ങൾ

    May 12, 2019 8:38 PM

    പശ്ചിംമബംഗാളിൽ 80.1 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗും ദില്ലിയിൽ 55.4% പോളിംഗുമാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. യുപി- 50.82, ജാർഖണ്ഡ്- 64.46%, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 60.12% .

    May 12, 2019 6:51 PM

    ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് ആറ് മണി വരെ 59.70 % പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ- 80.13, ഹരിയാണ- 62-14, യുപി- 50-82, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 60.12.

    May 12, 2019 6:46 PM

    ഒഡിഷയിൽ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനിടെയുണ്ടായ അക്രമസംഭവങ്ങളിൽ സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ആകാശത്തേക്ക് വെടിയുതിർത്തു. സ്ഥിതി ശാന്തമായെന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    May 12, 2019 5:54 PM

    ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിവരെ 50.77% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലാണ് ഏറ്റവുമധികം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 70.51 ശതമാന് പോളിംഗ്. യുപി- 43.26, ബിഹാർ- 44.30, ജാർഖണ്ഡ്- 58.08, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 52.78

    May 12, 2019 5:09 PM

    നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി മധ്യപ്രദേശില്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചരണത്തില്‍

    May 12, 2019 4:42 PM

    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ നാല് മണിവരെ 50.77 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങ്

    May 12, 2019 4:13 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡുവും ഭാര്യ ഉഷയും നിർമാൺ ഭവനിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    May 12, 2019 4:05 PM

    പോളിംഗ്

    ഹരിയാനയിൽ 3 മണിവരെ 51.48 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    May 12, 2019 3:27 PM

    പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് മണിവരെ 46.52 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    May 12, 2019 3:25 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    വ്യോമസേനാ മേധാവി എയർ ചീഫ് മാർഷൽ ബിഎസ് ധനോവയും കുടുംബവും വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു

    May 12, 2019 2:52 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    മുൻ രാഷ്ട്പതി പ്രണബ് മുഖർജി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം മടങ്ങുന്നു. കാമരാജ് ലെയിനിലെ എൻപി പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂളിലാണ് അദ്ദേഹം വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    May 12, 2019 2:30 PM

    കള്ളവോട്ട്

    സൗത്ത് ദില്ലി മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ ബിജെപി കള്ളവോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നുവെന്ന് ആം ആദ്മി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി രാഘവ് ചാധ. കള്ളവോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്ന പത്തോളം ബിജെപി അനുഭാവികളെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും രാഘവ് ചാധ.

    May 12, 2019 2:28 PM

    ദില്ലി

    ദില്ലി മയൂർ വിഹാറിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യം

    May 12, 2019 2:00 PM

    കനത്ത പോളിംഗ്

    അനിഷ്ഠ സംഭവങ്ങൾക്കിടയിലും ബംഗാളിൽ കനത്ത പോളിംഗ്. ഒരു മണിവരെ 55.58 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    May 12, 2019 1:58 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    നീതി ആയോഗ് സിഇഒ അമിതാഭ് കാന്തും മുഖ്യ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണർ അനിൽ കാന്തും വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    May 12, 2019 1:40 PM

    പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    ഒരു മണിവരെയുളള പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    May 12, 2019 1:20 PM

    തൃണമൂലിനെതിരെ ആരോപണം

    വെസ്റ്റ് മേദിനിപൂരിൽ തൃണമൂൽ ഗുണ്ടകൾ വോട്ടർമാരെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതായി ബംഗാൾ ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷൻ ദിലീപ് ഘോഷ്. പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിലേക്ക് വോട്ടർമാരെ കടത്തി വിടുന്നില്ലെന്നും ആരോപണം.

    May 12, 2019 1:18 PM

    വിശദീകരണം തേടി

    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഭാരതി ഘോഷിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായ സംഭവത്തിൽ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ വിശദീകരണം തേടി

    May 12, 2019 12:56 PM

    പരാതി നൽകി

    ദില്ലിയിൽ വോട്ടിംഗ് യന്ത്രത്തിൽ തകരാർ ഉണ്ടെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് പരാതി നൽകി. ചാന്ദ്നി ചൗക്കിലെ വോട്ടിംഗ് യന്ത്രത്തിൽ തകരാറുണ്ടെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി കോൺഗ്രസും രംഗത്ത്

    May 12, 2019 12:56 PM

    വെടിയേറ്റു

    ബീഹാറിൽ പോളിംഗ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന് വെടിയേറ്റുഹോം ഗാർഡിൻറെ തോക്കിൽ നിന്ന് അബദ്ധത്തിൽ വെടിപൊട്ടുകയായിരുന്നു. അധ്യാപകനായ ശിവേന്ദ്ര കിഷോറിനാണ് വെടിയേറ്റത്

    May 12, 2019 12:49 PM

    അഭിനന്ദനം

    തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷണർ ഹരീന്ദർ സിദ്ധു.

    May 12, 2019 12:47 PM

    പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    12 മണിവരെ 25.12 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം ഇങ്ങനെ

    May 12, 2019 12:27 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    ദില്ലിയിലെ സഞ്ചാർ ഭവനിൽ മുതിർന്ന നേതാവ പ്രകാശ് കാരാട്ട് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    May 12, 2019 12:20 PM

    വിമർശനം

    ബിജെപി സർക്കാർ പരാജയം നേരിടുകയാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാണ്. കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് മറുപടി നൽകാനോ വെല്ലുവിളി ഏറ്റെടുക്കാനോ ബിജെപിയോ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയോ തയാറല്ലെന്ന് പ്രിയങ്കാ ഗാന്ധി

    May 12, 2019 12:18 PM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം പ്രിയങ്കാ ഗാന്ധി മടങ്ങുന്നു

    May 12, 2019 11:52 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ പ്രിയങ്ക

    എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പ്രിയങ്കാ ഗാന്ധി ലോധി എസ്റ്റേറ്റിലെ സർദാർ പട്ടേൽ വിദ്യാലയയിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ എത്തിയപ്പോൾ

    May 12, 2019 11:50 AM

    സംഘർഷം

    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ബംങ്കൂരയിൽ ബിജെപി-തൃണമൂൽ സംഘർഷം

    May 12, 2019 11:30 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ദില്ലിയിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം കപിൽ ദേവും കുടുംബവും എത്തിയപ്പോൾ

    May 12, 2019 11:29 AM

    സോണിയാ ഗാന്ധി

    നിർമാൺ ഭവനിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി യുപിഎ അധ്യക്ഷ സോണിയാ ഗാന്ധി എത്തുന്നു.

    May 12, 2019 11:10 AM

    പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ 10.30 വരെ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം

    May 12, 2019 11:08 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    സോനിപത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഭൂപീന്ദർ സിംഗ് ഹൂഡയും റോത്തക്കിലെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ദീപേന്ദർ സിംഗ് ഹൂഡയും ഹരിയാനയിലെ റോത്തക്കിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    May 12, 2019 11:06 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ദില്ലിയിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രായം കൂടിയ വോട്ടർ ബച്ചൻ സിംഗ് ശാന്ത്ഗഡിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു. 111 വയസാണ് ബച്ചന്റെ പ്രായം.

    May 12, 2019 10:46 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    വിദേശകാര്യ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി സുഷമാ സ്വരാജ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു

    May 12, 2019 10:45 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    സിവിൽ ലൈൻസിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാൾ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    May 12, 2019 10:44 AM

    ആക്രമണം

    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഭാരതി ഘോഷിന്റെ വാഹനവ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം. ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നിൽ തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസെന്ന് ആരോപണം.

    May 12, 2019 10:43 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ ആം ആദ്മി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി അതിഷി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു.ജൻഗ്പുരയിലെ കമലാ നെഹ്റു ഗവൺമെന്റ് സർവോദയ വിദ്യാലയത്തിലാണ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം ഗൗതം ഗംഭീറാണ് അതീഷിയുടെ മുഖ്യ എതിരാളി.

    May 12, 2019 10:40 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ദില്ലി ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷനും നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയുമായ മനോജ് തിവാരി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. യമുനാ വിഹാറിലെ 60ാം നമ്പർ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിലാണ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിതാണ് തിവാരിയുടെ എതിർ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി.

    May 12, 2019 10:30 AM

    ആക്രമണം

    ബംഗാളില്‍ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥിയുടെ വാഹന വ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം

    May 12, 2019 10:29 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി വോട്ട് ചെയ്തതിന് ശേഷം മടങ്ങുന്നു

    May 12, 2019 10:15 AM

    രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി എത്തുന്നു

    കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ദേശീയ അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി ഔറംഗസേബ് ലൈനിലെ പോളിങ് ബൂത്തില്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ എത്തുന്നു..

    May 12, 2019 9:46 AM

    ആക്രമണം

    ബംഗാളില്‍ മൂന്ന് ബിജെപി പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് നേരേ ആക്രമണം.

    May 12, 2019 9:45 AM

    പോളിംഗ് നില

    വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ വോട്ടിങ് നില

    May 12, 2019 9:19 AM

    ഹരിയാന

    ഹരിയാന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മനോഹർ ലാൽ ഖട്ടാർ കർണലിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    May 12, 2019 9:18 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ പാണ്ഡവ് നഗറിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും ആം ആദ്മി നേതാവുമായ മനീഷ് സിസോദിയ മടങ്ങുന്നു.

    May 12, 2019 9:16 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

    May 12, 2019 9:16 AM

    തർക്കം

    ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ സുൽത്താൻപൂരിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി മനേകാ ഗാന്ധിയും എസ്പി- ബിഎസ്പി സഖ്യത്തിന്റെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി സോനു സിംഗും തമ്മിൽ വാക്കേറ്റം. മഹാസഖ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തകർ വോട്ടർമാരെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്ന് മനേകാ ഗാന്ധി ആരോപിച്ചതിതെ തുടർന്നാണ് തർക്കം ഉണ്ടായത്

    May 12, 2019 9:01 AM

    2019ലെ പോരാട്ടം

    2019ലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ നടക്കുന്നത് ഇന്ത്യയും നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും തമ്മിലുള്ള പോരാട്ടമാണെന്ന് എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ. ഗ്വാളിയാറിൽ ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

    May 12, 2019 8:59 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    നോർത്ത്-ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയും ദില്ലി മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായ ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിത് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു. നിസാമുദ്ദീനിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിലാണ് ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിത് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    May 12, 2019 8:33 AM

    മധ്യപ്രദേശ്

    മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ ഭോപ്പാലിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ

    May 12, 2019 8:33 AM

    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു

    സിദ്ധാർത്ഥ് നഗറിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി കാത്ത് നിൽക്കുന്നവർ

    May 12, 2019 8:31 AM

    ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ്

    ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് മന്ത്രി സിദ്ധാർത്ഥ് നാഥ് സിംഗ് പ്രയാഗ് രാജിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു

    May 12, 2019 8:30 AM

    ബംഗാൾ

    ബംഗാളിലെ ബെൽഡയിൽ തൃണമൂൽ ക്യാംപ് ഓഫീസിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം, പിന്നിൽ ബിജെപിയെന്ന് തൃണമൂൽ പ്രവർത്തകർ ആരോപിച്ചു

    May 12, 2019 8:29 AM

    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വൈകി

    ദില്ലി യമുനാ നഗറിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ടിംഗ് യന്ത്രം തകരാറിലായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വൈകുന്നു.

    May 12, 2019 8:12 AM

    ഹരിയാന

    ഹരിയാനയിലെ കർണാൽ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ പ്രേം നഗർ 152ാം പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി കാത്തുനിൽക്കുന്നവർ.

    May 12, 2019 8:11 AM

    ജാർഖണ്ഡ്

    ജാർഖണ്ഡിലെ ധൻബാദിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്ന റിതു കുമാരിയെന്ന കന്നിവോട്ടർ

    May 12, 2019 8:10 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    ഓൾഡ് രജീന്ദർ നഗറിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഗൗതം ഗംഭീറും ഭാര്യയും വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനെത്തിയപ്പോൾ. ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടിയുടെ അതീഷിയാണ് മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ ഗംഭീറിന്റെ മുഖ്യ എതിരാളി.

    May 12, 2019 7:49 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ വിരാട് കൊഹ്ലി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു. ഗുരുഗ്രാമിലെ പൈൻക്രൈസ്റ്റ് സ്കൂളിലാണ് വിരാട് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    May 12, 2019 7:37 AM

    വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

    മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ ഭോപ്പാൽ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്തി പ്രഗ്യാ സിംഗ് താക്കൂർ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി മടങ്ങുന്നു. ദ്വിഗ് വിജയ് സിംഗാണ് ഇവിടെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി.

    May 12, 2019 7:35 AM

    വൈകുന്നു

    വോട്ടിംഗ് യന്ത്രങ്ങളിലെ തകരാർ മൂലം ദില്ലിയിലെ ചില പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളിൽ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വൈകുന്നു. ഗോൾ മാർക്കറ്റിലെ ബംഗാളി സ്കൂളിലാണ് തകരാർ.

    May 12, 2019 7:32 AM

    വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ ആഹ്വാനം

    ലോക്സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. യുവജനങ്ങൾ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ മുന്നോട്ട് വരണമെന്നാണ് ആഗ്രഹം. യുവാക്കളുടെ പങ്കാളിത്തം വോട്ടെടുപ്പിനെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രത്യേകതയുള്ളതാക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.

    May 12, 2019 7:28 AM

    ദില്ലി

    ദില്ലി ചാന്ദ്നി ചൗക്കിലെ 124ാം നമ്പർ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താനായി കാത്തു നിൽക്കുന്നവർ

    May 12, 2019 7:22 AM

    റീ പോളിംഗ്

    ത്രിപുരയിലെ 26 നിമയസഭാ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ 168 പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളിൽ ഇന്ന് റീ പോളിംഗ് നടക്കും. ആദ്യ ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ കൃത്രിമം നടന്നുവെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ റീപോളിംഗിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടത്.

    May 12, 2019 7:20 AM

    ദില്ലിയിൽ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷ

    വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ദില്ലിയിൽ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി. 60,000 സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെയാണ് വിന്യസിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ദിവസം മദ്യശാലകൾ തുറക്കാൻ പാടില്ലെന്നും ഉത്തരവുണ്ട്.

    May 12, 2019 7:18 AM

    വെടിയേറ്റു

    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ഭഗവാൻപൂരിൽ 2 ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് വെടിയേറ്റു. ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകരായ അനന്താ ഗുചാതിനും രഞ്ജിത്ത് മൈതിക്കുമാണ് വെടിയേറ്റത്. ഇരുവരെയും ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    May 12, 2019 7:10 AM

    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു

    ലോക്സഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലെ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു

    May 12, 2019 7:09 AM

    മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    ബംഗാളിലെ ജാർഗ്രാമിൽ ബിജെപി പ്രവർത്തകൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. പിന്നിൽ തൃണമൂൽ പ്രവർത്തകരെന്ന് ബിജെപി. ജാർഗ്രാമിൽ ഇന്നാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്

    May 12, 2019 7:01 AM

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലി

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ദില്ലിയിലെ ജൽവിഹാർ എംസിഡി പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂളിൽ സജ്ജീകരിച്ച പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ വിലയിരുത്തുന്നു. ബിജെപിയുടെ ഗൗതം ഗംഭീറും. ആംആദ്മിയുടെ അതീഷിയും കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ അരവിന്ദർ സിംഗ് ലൗലിയുമാണ് ഇവിടെ ജനവിധി തേടുന്നത്.

    May 12, 2019 6:59 AM

    മോക്ക് പോളിംഗ്

    ജാർഖണ്ഡിലെ ധൻബാദ് മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ 202,203,204, 313 പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളിൽ മോക്ക് പോളിംഗ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് കീർത്തി ആസാദും ബിജെപി നേതാവ് പിഎൻ സിംഗുമാണ് ഇവിടെ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.

    May 12, 2019 6:49 AM

    2017ൽ നടന്ന ഉപതിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ബിജെപിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായ ഫുൽപ്പൂരിലും ഇന്നാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്.

    May 12, 2019 6:48 AM

    ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിൽ ഇന്ന് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന 14 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ 13ലും 2014ൽ ബിജെപിക്കായിരുന്നു ജയം.

    May 12, 2019 6:47 AM

    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ 10.7 വോട്ടർമാരാണ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുക. 979 സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികൾ മത്സരരംഗത്തുണ്ട്. 1.13 ലക്ഷം പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളാണ് സജ്ജീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    May 12, 2019 6:45 AM

    രാവിലെ എഴ് മുതൽ വൈകിട്ട് 6 വരെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്

    May 12, 2019 3:40 AM

    ബിജെപിക്ക് നേട്ടം

    ഇന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന 59 സീറ്റുകളിൽ 45 ഇടത്തും 2015ൽ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികളാണ് വിജയിച്ചത്.

    May 12, 2019 3:40 AM

    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ഇവിടെ

    ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ്-14, ഹരിയാന-10, ബീഹാർ-8, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്- 8, ബംഗാൾ-8, ദില്ലി-7, ജാർഖണ്ഡ്-4 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്.

    May 12, 2019 3:40 AM

    ഏഴ് ഘട്ടമായി വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്

    ഏഴ് ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായാണ് ഇത്തവണ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. മെയ് 23നാണ് വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ. ഒന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ 91 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ഏപ്രിൽ 11 വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടന്നു. 424 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇതുവരെ വോട്ടിംഗ് പൂർത്തിയായത്. 2019 ലെ ജനവിധി പൂർത്തിയാകാൻ ഇനി ഒരു ഘട്ടം കൂടി ബാക്കിയുണ്ട്.

    ദില്ലി: പതിനേഴാം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്കുള്ള ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. 7 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലായി 59 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളാണ് വിധിയെഴുതുന്നത്. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ദ്വിഗ് വിജയ് സിംഗ്, പ്രഗ്യാ സിംഗ്, എഐസിസി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ, അഖിലേഷ് യാദവ്, ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിത്, ഗൗതം ഗംഭീർ തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രമുഖർ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ജനവിധി തേടുന്നു. മെയ് 23 ഫലം അറിയാം. ലോക്സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വിവരങ്ങൾ തത്സമയം അറിയൂ... ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ...

    English summary
Today is the sixth phase polling of Lok Sabha polls 2019. 59 constituencies of 7 states to cast their vote today. Stay tuned for the live updates.

