#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the 'Ghoomar' song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm

English summary

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" continues to be the film du jour. The film just refuses to leave the public consciousness. A video has now surfaced showing Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, swinging to "Ghoomar", a song from "Padmavati".