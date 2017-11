ഭാരതത്തിന്റെ പൈതൃകം വാനോളമുയർത്തി, ആസിയാന്‍ ഉദ്ഘാടന വേദിയില്‍ രാമായണം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Ramayana is widely popular among ASEAN nations. I compliment the cast and crew of Rama Hari for their stupendous performance at the ASEAN Summit. pic.twitter.com/umf3aRTwwO

English summary

A musical performance based on the epic Ramayana today drew loud applause from several world leaders and delegates at a grand opening ceremony of the two-day ASEAN summit.The play reflected India’s cultural linkages with the Philippines and several member countries of the 10-member powerful bloc.