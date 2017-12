ദീപയ്ക്കു പിന്നാലെ വിശാലിനും കിട്ടി 'പണി'; തമിഴ്നാട്ടിൽ മത്സരിക്കാനാകില്ല, അവ്യക്തമായ കാരണവും...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Actor Vishal’s nomination papers for the RK Nagar bye-elections was rejected by returning officers on Tuesday. He is the second high-profile candidate to have his nomination papers rejected. Speaking to TNM, Rajesh Lakhoni, TN Chief Electoral Officer said, “Each candidate has to have 10 proposers, who are voters in that constituency. Two people have walked in and said it is not their signature. That’s why it has been rejected.”