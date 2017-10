Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Now PAN card is not needed for jewellery purchase of over Rs 50,000 and government need not be informed on jewellery purchase of over Rs 50,000. The government has rescinded notification that extended provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) to jewellery purchases. Now jewellers will not have to report data on buyers to Financial Intelligence Unit.