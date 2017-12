ലൈസൻസ് എടുക്കാൻ പൈലറ്റ് മറന്നു; ദില്ലി അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സംഭവിച്ചതിങ്ങനെ....

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Traffic cops routinely challan drivers who forget their licence at home. Now in a possible first, Indian aviation authorities did not permit a Muscat-bound Oman Air flight to take off from Delhi as he could reportedly not show his flying licence during a random check. The plane was allowed to depart only when the airline faxed the cockpit crew member's commercial pilot licence (CPL) to Delhi and the same was found to be in order by the regulator.