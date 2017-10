രാഹുലിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിനു പിന്നിൽ പിഡി, ഇവർ തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധം? രാഹുലിനേയും പിഡിയേയും ട്രോളി ബിജെപി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Sunday at critics questioning the sudden surge in his popularity on Twitter with a sarcastic tweet "confessing" that his pet dog was behind the posts. He also put out a video of the pet.