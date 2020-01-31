രാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാനത്തില് പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേഗതിയും; വന് പ്രതിഷേധം ഉയര്ത്തി പ്രതിപക്ഷം
ദില്ലി: രാഷ്ട്പതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗത്തോടെ പാര്ലമെന്റിന്റെ ബജറ്റ് സമ്മേളനത്തിന് തുടക്കമായി. നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗം രാഷ്ട്രപതി സഭയില് തുടരുകയാണ്. മുത്തലാഖ്, അയോധ്യ വിഷയത്തിലെ കോടതി വിധി തുടങ്ങിയ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങള് പരാമര്ശിച്ചു കൊണ്ടാണ് രാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗം. മുസ്ലിം സ്ത്രീകള്ക്ക് നീതി ഉറപ്പാക്കാന് സര്ക്കാര് ശ്രമം നടത്തി. മുത്തലാഖ് അടക്കം നിരവധി നിയമഭേദഗതികള് സര്ക്കാര് കൊണ്ടുവന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
live updates
Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs protested against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, at the Central Hall in Parliament, earlier today. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/latjmnamcL— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow https://t.co/VdxwIAVYmA— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
President Ramnath Kovind: I am happy that the wish of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled through the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the Houses of Parliament. #Budgetsession https://t.co/NOdQ627ZbI— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020