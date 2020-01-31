  • search
    രാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാനത്തില്‍ പൗരത്വ നിയമഭേഗതിയും; വന്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം ഉയര്‍ത്തി പ്രതിപക്ഷം

    • By Desk

    ദില്ലി: രാഷ്ട്പതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗത്തോടെ പാര്‍ലമെന്‍റിന്‍റെ ബജറ്റ് സമ്മേളനത്തിന് തുടക്കമായി. നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗം രാഷ്ട്രപതി സഭയില്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. മുത്തലാഖ്, അയോധ്യ വിഷയത്തിലെ കോടതി വിധി തുടങ്ങിയ വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങള്‍ പരാമര്‍ശിച്ചു കൊണ്ടാണ് രാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗം. മുസ്ലിം സ്ത്രീകള്‍ക്ക് നീതി ഉറപ്പാക്കാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ശ്രമം നടത്തി. മുത്തലാഖ് അടക്കം നിരവധി നിയമഭേദഗതികള്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കൊണ്ടുവന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

    1:10 PM, 31 Jan
    അടുത്ത വര്‍ഷം രാജ്യം 6 മുതല്‍ 6.5 ശതമാനം വരെ സാമ്പത്തിക വളര്‍ച്ച നേടുമെന്ന് സാമ്പത്തിക സര്‍വെ
    1:05 PM, 31 Jan
    എന്‍പിആര്‍, സിഎഎ തുടങ്ങിയ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ പാര്‍ലമെന്‍റിന്‍റെ സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ ഹാളിനകത്ത് തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് അംഗങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ പ്രതിഷേധം.
    1:03 PM, 31 Jan
    സഭ ഇന്നത്തേക്ക് പിരിഞ്ഞു
    1:03 PM, 31 Jan
    ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്‍മ്മലാ സീതാരാമന്‍ സമ്പത്തിക സര്‍വെ പാര്‍ലമെന്‍റില്‍ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു
    1:01 PM, 31 Jan
    പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളുടെ പേരിലുള്ള ആക്രമങ്ങള്‍ രാജ്യത്തെയും സമൂഹത്തേയും ദുര്‍ബപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി
    12:59 PM, 31 Jan
    അനധികൃത കോളനികള്‍ നിയമവിധേയമാക്കിയത് ദില്ലിയിലെ 40 ലക്ഷം ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നേട്ടമായി
    12:58 PM, 31 Jan
    ആദിവാസി ക്ഷേമം ഉറപ്പു വരുത്താന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാറിന് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ന്യുനപക്ഷ വിഭാഗങ്ങളുടെ ക്ഷേമത്തിനും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മുന്‍ഗണന നല്‍കുന്നു
    12:57 PM, 31 Jan
    വടക്കുകിഴക്കന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ അതിവേഗത്തിലുള്ള വികസനമാണ് നടക്കുന്നതെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി സഭയില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. വടക്കുകിഴക്കന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യത്തിനാണ് ഈ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിരവധി പദ്ധതികള്‍ തയ്യാറാക്കി
    12:53 PM, 31 Jan
    സാമ്പത്തിക സര്‍വെ ലോക്സഭയില്‍ വെച്ചു
    12:50 PM, 31 Jan
    ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി വെങ്കയ്യ നായിഡു പാര്‍ലമെന്‍റിനെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്നു
    12:28 PM, 31 Jan
    പ്രതിപക്ഷ അംഗങ്ങള്‍ സഭയില്‍ എത്തിയത് കറുത്ത റിബണ്‍ ധരിച്ച്
    12:09 PM, 31 Jan
    പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യ നിര്‍മിക്കാന്‍ ഈ സര്‍ക്കാറിന് അനൂലമായ ജനവിധിയുണ്ടെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു. 5 ട്രില്ല്യൺ ഡോളർ സാമ്പത്തിക ലക്ഷ്യവുമായാണ് സർക്കാർ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്നത്.
    12:07 PM, 31 Jan
    ചന്ദ്രയാന്‍ മൂന്ന് ദൗത്യത്തിന് അനുമതി നല്‍കി. പ്രതിരോധ രംഗത്തിന് മുന്തിയ അനുമതി. തീവ്രവാദ നടപടികള്‍ ശക്തം
    12:06 PM, 31 Jan
    കശ്മീരിന്‍റെ പ്രത്യേക പദവി എടുത്തു കളഞ്ഞത് ചരിത്രപരമായ തീരുമാനം. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നയങ്ങളുടെ ഗുണം കശ്മീലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ലഭിക്കും. ശ്യാമപ്രസാദ് മുഖര്‍ജിയുടെ സ്വപ്നമാണ് ഇതിലൂടെ യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യമായത്. കശ്മീരിനെ മുഖ്യധാരയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്.
    11:58 AM, 31 Jan
    ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് നിര്‍മാണ രംഗത്ത് വളര്‍ച്ച. റെയില്‍വേയുടെ വികസനം ത്വരിത ഗതിയില്‍ മുന്നോട്ട്. പ്രാദേശിക ഉത്പന്നങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പരിഗണന നല്‍കും
    11:52 AM, 31 Jan
    ഗ്രാമീണ മേഖലയില്‍ വികസനം കൊണ്ടുവരാന്‍ സാധിച്ചു. ജലസംരക്ഷണത്തിന് നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. മെയ്ക്ക് ഇന്‍ ഇന്ത്യ പദ്ധതി വന്‍ വിജയം
    11:47 AM, 31 Jan
    എട്ട് കോടി പാവപ്പെട്ടവര്‍ക്ക് ഗ്യാസ് കണക്ഷന്‍ നല്‍കി. ദാരിദ്ര രേഖയ്ക്ക് താഴെയുള്ളവര്‍ക്കായി നിരവധി പദ്ധതികള്‍ നടപ്പാക്കി
    11:45 AM, 31 Jan
    പൗരത്വ നിയമം വടക്കു കിഴക്കന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളെ ബാധിക്കില്ല. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിന്‍റെ പ്രത്യേക പദവി എടുത്തു കളഞ്ഞതിനെ കുറിച്ചും നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗത്തില്‍ പരാമര്‍ശം.
    11:44 AM, 31 Jan
    അയോധ്യ വിഷയത്തിലെ സുപ്രീംകോടതി വിധിയെ രാജ്യം നോക്കി കണ്ടത് പക്വതയോടെ.
    11:42 AM, 31 Jan
    പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതിയിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്ര നിര്‍മ്മാതാക്കളുടെ സ്വപ്നം യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യമായി. പാകിസ്ഥാനിലെ ന്യൂനപക്ഷങ്ങളുടെ സംരക്ഷണം ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ സ്വപ്നമായിരുന്നു. ഭേദഗതിയിലുടെ ആ സ്വപ്നമാണ് യാഥാര്‍ത്ഥ്യമായതെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി
    11:38 AM, 31 Jan
    മുന്‍നിര ഒഴിവാക്കി പ്രതിപക്ഷം. സോണിയ ഗാന്ധി, ഗുലാംനബി ആസാദ് തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാക്കള്‍ ഇരിക്കുന്നത് സഭയുടെ പിന്‍ നിരയില്‍
    11:37 AM, 31 Jan
    പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതിയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ വായിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ വന്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം ഉയര്‍ത്തി പ്രതിപക്ഷം.
    11:36 AM, 31 Jan
    നയപ്രഖ്യാപന പ്രസംഗത്തില്‍ പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതിയെ കുറിച്ചും പരാമര്‍ശിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രപതി

    കൂടുതൽ union budget 2020 വാർത്തകൾ

    Read more about:

    union budget 2020 finance minister nirmala sitharaman ധനകാര്യമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ബജറ്റ് president രാഷ്ട്രപതി

    English summary
    union budget 2020: economic survey and president speech in parliament live updates
