ഭർതൃവീട്ടിൽ ഭാര്യക്കും അവകാശം; പുറത്താക്കാൻ പറ്റില്ല, ബന്ധം വേർപിരിയും വരെ താമസിക്കാം

Woman live matrimonial home: The Bombay high court has held that a woman gets the right to live in her matrimonial home or a shared household irrespective of whether it belongs to or is owned by her husband.It relied on the protection of woman from domestic Violence Act to direct a man not to disposes his wife until the Family court decides on his plea to declare their marriage a nullity as she was not divorced from the first husband or to grant him a divorce. The husband claimed she had barged into his father’s Mulund home.