    ലോകത്താകെ കൊവിഡ് രോഗികളുടെ എണ്ണം നാലര ലക്ഷം കടന്നു

    ലോകത്താകെ കൊവിഡ് രോഗികളുടെ എണ്ണം നാലര ലക്ഷം കടന്നു. ലോകത്ത് കൊവിഡ് മരണം 20,000 കടന്നു. ഇറ്റലിയില്‍ ഇന്ന് മാത്രം മരണം 683.

    English summary
    More than four lakh Covid19 cases confirmed worldwide
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
