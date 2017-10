ട്രംപിന്റെ ഗുഡ് ലിസ്റ്റിൽ പാകിസ്താനും, ബന്ധം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്താൻ നീക്കം, സർക്കാരിനെ തുണച്ചത് ഭീകരർ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A day after Pakistani forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the Haqqani terror network, US President Donald Trump said that he has started to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan. “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.