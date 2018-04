World

lekhaka-SALMA MUHAMMAD HARIS ABDUL SALAM

English summary

More than 11,000 motorists were caught speeding in Abu Dhabi in just three months, the Abu Dhabi Police revealed on Monday. The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police, said 11,434 vehicles breached speed limits in three months, while 2,375 motorists were caught crossing the red signal