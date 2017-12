Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An Indian expatriate has won Dh5 million in Abu Dhabi Duty Free's Big Ticket draw held on Tuesday. Devanandan Puthumanam Parampath's ticket number 085303 has won the big prize for the month of November. The Big Ticket Millionaire Draw is being held on monthly basis and has been won mostly by Indian expats. And on Tuesday, 12 of the top 15 prize winners were from India